EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,328. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

