EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPR. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

