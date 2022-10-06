Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 4.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.82. 48,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,447,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.