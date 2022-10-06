Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (BVVBY, CBGPY, CDUAF, CUK, EVKIF, EXPGY, FSLR, HXGBY, IGIFF, JSAIY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 6th:

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98).

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96).

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $180.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 105 to SEK 100. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42).

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82).

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51).

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51).

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 90 to CHF 80.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €15.00 ($15.31) to €11.00 ($11.22). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from 418.00 to 415.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88).

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

