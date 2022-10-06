Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after buying an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after buying an additional 1,593,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.