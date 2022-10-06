Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.
Shares of EQR opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
