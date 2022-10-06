Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

