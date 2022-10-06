Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 6.7% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Etsy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 133,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,268 shares of company stock worth $12,990,246. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

