Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Quanex Building Products makes up approximately 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

