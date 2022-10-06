EverReflect Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $711,701.89 (EVRF)

EverReflect (EVRF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. EverReflect has a total market capitalization of $711,701.89 and $11,246.00 worth of EverReflect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverReflect has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One EverReflect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverReflect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

EverReflect Profile

EverReflect’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. EverReflect’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EverReflect is everreflect.io. EverReflect’s official Twitter account is @everreflect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverReflect is https://reddit.com/r/everreflect.

Buying and Selling EverReflect

According to CryptoCompare, “EverReflect (EVRF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverReflect has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverReflect is 0 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,174.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everreflect.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverReflect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverReflect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverReflect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverReflect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverReflect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.