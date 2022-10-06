Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.90

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $76.96, with a volume of 2973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

