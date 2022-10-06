EVERY GAME (EGAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,297.00

EVERY GAME (EGAME) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, EVERY GAME has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. EVERY GAME has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $339,297.00 worth of EVERY GAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVERY GAME token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EVERY GAME Profile

EVERY GAME’s launch date was August 28th, 2020. EVERY GAME’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,509,722,225 tokens. EVERY GAME’s official Twitter account is @chain_sgc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVERY GAME is everygame.io.

EVERY GAME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVERY GAME (EGAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. EVERY GAME has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVERY GAME is 0.00027322 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $348,396.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://everygame.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVERY GAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVERY GAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVERY GAME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

