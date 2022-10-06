Evulus Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million (EVU)

Evulus Token (EVU) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Evulus Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evulus Token has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $167,193.00 worth of Evulus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evulus Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evulus Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Evulus Token Token Profile

Evulus Token was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Evulus Token’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,200,000 tokens. Evulus Token’s official website is evulus.com/evulus-token. Evulus Token’s official Twitter account is @evulusoficial.

Evulus Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evulus Token (EVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Evulus Token has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evulus Token is 0.11295426 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $523,648.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evulus.com/evulus-token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evulus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evulus Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evulus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evulus Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evulus Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.