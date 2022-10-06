Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $132.50

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FN. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,506. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,299 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.