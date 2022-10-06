FaceDAO (FACEDAO) Price Reaches $0.0000

FaceDAO (FACEDAO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, FaceDAO has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FaceDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FaceDAO has a total market cap of $888,140.36 and approximately $53,898.00 worth of FaceDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FaceDAO Token Profile

FaceDAO’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. FaceDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,797,759,098,841 tokens. FaceDAO’s official website is facedao.io. FaceDAO’s official Twitter account is @facedaoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FaceDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “FaceDAO (FACEDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FaceDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FaceDAO is 0.0000003 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $128,962.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://facedao.io/.”

