FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortive by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 40,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

