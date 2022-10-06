FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.