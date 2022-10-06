FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.10 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $437,475,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $234.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

