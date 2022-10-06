FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $497,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

