FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,095,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,093,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 440,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,962. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

