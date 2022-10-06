FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 388 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

