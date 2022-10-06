Farmers Only (FOX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,589.00

Farmers Only (FOX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Farmers Only has a market cap of $11,510.68 and approximately $11,589.00 worth of Farmers Only was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Farmers Only has traded 131.3% higher against the US dollar. One Farmers Only token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.54 or 0.99989382 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Farmers Only Token Profile

Farmers Only (FOX) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2021. Farmers Only’s official website is app.farmersonly.fi. Farmers Only’s official Twitter account is @farmersonlyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Farmers Only

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmers Only (FOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. Farmers Only has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Farmers Only is 0.21940123 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $299.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.farmersonly.fi/.”

