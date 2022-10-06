FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,521 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,471. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.