FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,899 VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 529,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 433,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,093. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

