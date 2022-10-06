FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 44,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.