FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 678,504 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,743,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,904,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $88.97.

