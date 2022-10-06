FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 198.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 101,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 127,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.