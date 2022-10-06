FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.43. 28,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

