FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 743,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $122,764,000 after acquiring an additional 162,565 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 43,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 1,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,123,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $515,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,920. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.09. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

