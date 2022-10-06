FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,266 shares of company stock valued at $19,236,231. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

HRMY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 4,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

