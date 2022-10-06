First Ever NFT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,000.00 (FEN)

First Ever NFT (FEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. First Ever NFT has a total market capitalization of $34,000.00 and $73,777.00 worth of First Ever NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Ever NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, First Ever NFT has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get First Ever NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

First Ever NFT Profile

First Ever NFT launched on January 31st, 2022. First Ever NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. First Ever NFT’s official Twitter account is @firstevernft and its Facebook page is accessible here. First Ever NFT’s official website is www.fen.firstevernft.org.

Buying and Selling First Ever NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “First Ever NFT (FEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. First Ever NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of First Ever NFT is 0.00003091 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $92,033.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fen.firstevernft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Ever NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Ever NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Ever NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Ever NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Ever NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.