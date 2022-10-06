First Merchants Corp Acquires 14,721 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.