First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,286 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.96% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
SCHY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,660. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $26.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.
