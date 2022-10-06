First Merchants Corp Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

