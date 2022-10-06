First Merchants Corp Has $3.20 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.40. 78,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

