First Merchants Corp Has $4.35 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK remained flat at $89.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 397,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.