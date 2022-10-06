First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

