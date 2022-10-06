First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

CNI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

