First Merchants Corp Makes New $14.80 Million Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 202,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,000. Franklin Electric comprises approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.44% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $4,517,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FELE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

