First Merchants Corp Sells 195 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $272.70. 35,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.