First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading 8.7% Higher

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.98. 1,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.
