First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Up 4.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $41.00. 7,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.