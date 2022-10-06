First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading Up 4.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.68. Approximately 4,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.
