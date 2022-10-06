First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

