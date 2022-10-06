First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,301,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 6,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.