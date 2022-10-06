FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.5%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 771,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 190,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period.

