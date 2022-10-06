Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOCS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,309,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

