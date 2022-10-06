Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 3.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 93.14% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

