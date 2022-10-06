Fortress (FORT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235,588.97

Fortress (FORT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fortress token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fortress has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Fortress has a market cap of $235,588.97 and $3.36 million worth of Fortress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortress alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Fortress Token Profile

Fortress’ genesis date was September 4th, 2021. The official website for Fortress is www.fortressdao.finance. Fortress’ official Twitter account is @fortressdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fortress is fortressdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Fortress

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortress (FORT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Fortress has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fortress is 0.52059488 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fortressdao.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.