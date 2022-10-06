Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,819,426 shares.The stock last traded at $2.96 and had previously closed at $2.77.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a market cap of $874.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 572,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

