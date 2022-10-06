Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,819,426 shares.The stock last traded at $2.96 and had previously closed at $2.77.
FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
The company has a market cap of $874.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
