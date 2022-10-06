Fountain Protocol (FTP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,909.17

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Fountain Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68,909.17 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Fountain Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fountain Protocol

FTP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2022. Fountain Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,574,282 tokens. Fountain Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@fountainprot. Fountain Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fountainprot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fountain Protocol’s official website is ftp.cash.

Buying and Selling Fountain Protocol

